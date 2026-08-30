Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

Lindor went deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning, answering opposing shortstop and leadoff hitter Jeremy Pena's blast from the top half of the frame. Lindor has gone 7-for-27 (.259) over his last seven games, but he has two homers and two doubles in that span. The shortstop's bat has never really gotten going this year -- he's hitting .234 with a .745 OPS, 14 homers, 34 RBI, 46 runs scored, nine doubles, four triples and three stolen bases across 80 contests in a year marred by a two-month absence due to a calf strain.