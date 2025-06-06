default-cbs-image
Lindor (toe) isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against the Rockies.

Lindor is dealing with a broken right pinkie toe and isn't expected to require a stint on the injured list. However, he's not feeling well enough to start Friday, as Ronny Mauricio will fill shortstop. It's unknown when he'll be back in action, as it'll be entirely up to his pain tolerance.

