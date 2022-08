Lindor went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Reds.

The shortstop extended his run-scoring streak to 13 games with another big performance. Over that stretch, Lindor is batting .417 (20-for-48) with four homers, 14 RBI and 16 runs, and perhaps the only disappointing thing about his recent surge is that he's only stolen one base. The 28-year-old now sports an .813 OPS on the season -- his highest mark since 2019, if he can maintain it.