Mets' Francisco Lindor: Reinstated ahead of Game 2

The Mets reinstated Lindor (calf) from the 10-day injured list ahead of the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cubs.

Lindor will make his return to the lineup after he had been shelved since April 23 due to a left calf strain. Prior to his activation, Lindor appeared in three rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse, going 3-for-13 with one walk and one stolen base. Since Lindor didn't play on consecutive days during his rehab assignment, the Mets could look to give him another day off in the near future, but the five-time All-Star should more or less settle back in as the club's everyday shortstop.