Mets' Francisco Lindor: Returning for Game 2 of twin bill

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that Lindor (calf) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the second game of the Mets' doubleheader Wednesday with the Cubs, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets weren't planning of having Lindor play both ends of the twin bill after he played eight innings at shortstop Tuesday in his third and final rehab game with Triple-A Syracuse, so the five-time All-Star will remain off the roster of the early contest of the doubleheader to give the team some more flexibility. Lindor should return to the lineup for the nightcap in what will be his first appearance for the Mets since April 22. Before straining his left calf, Lindor slashed just .226/.314/.355 over 105 plate appearances for New York, with fractured right hamate bone he sustained in February likely contributing to his slow start.