Lindor went 1-for-6 with two walks, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base over both games of a doubleheader versus Atlanta on Monday.
Lindor came into the contest with two steals on the campaign, and he doubled that amount with a theft in each contest of the twin bill. The shortstop also drew a walk in each game, snapping an eight-game stretch without taking a free pass. Lindor has been moderately productive so far this season, slashing .215/.325/.430 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs, four thefts and a 13:32 BBK.
