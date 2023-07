Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

It's the first time this year Lindor's stolen multiple bags in a game. Over his last 12 games, the shortstop is slashing .293/.404/.561 with three homers, four steals, six RBI and nine runs as he continues his climb out of an early-season hole.