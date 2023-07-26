Lindor went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

The shortstop put together his first multi-hit performance since July 7, which was also the last time he swiped multiple bags or scored multiple runs in a game. In between those efforts, Lindor slashed a rough .125/.239/.150 in 11 contests as he continues to have trouble sustaining any momentum at the plate. On the season, he sports a mediocre .768 OPS, but Lindor does have 19 homers and 17 steals as he closes in on his first 20-20 campaign since 2019.