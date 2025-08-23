Lindor went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's win over Atlanta.

The shortstop stayed hot as the Mets' leadoff hitter, extending his hitting streak to 10 games -- a stretch in which he's batting a stunning .512 (22-for-43) with four homers, four steals, eight RBI and 12 runs. Lindor's surge has pushed him back up to a .797 OPS on the season, and he sits three stolen bases away from his third straight 25-25 campaign.