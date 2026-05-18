Mets' Francisco Lindor: Team hopeful of return in one month
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets "have hope" that Lindor (calf) will return to the active roster in about a month, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
An MRI last week showed that Lindor's left calf strain is healing, but not yet to the point that he has been cleared for baseball activities. The star shortstop has already been sidelined for nearly one month of action, and he still has approximately one more month to go. New York has been utilizing Bo Bichette at shortstop and Brett Baty at third base of late while Lindor remains shelved.
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