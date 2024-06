Lindor went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Cubs.

The veteran shortstop led off the first and fourth innings with doubles as the Mets' offense erupted once again in an 11-1 rout. It's Lindor's sixth multi-hit performance in June, and on the month he's slashing .294/.364/.529 with seven doubles, three homers, four steals, eight RBI and 15 runs in 17 contests.