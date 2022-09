Lindor went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and three RBI in a 13-4 win against the Athletics on Sunday.

Lindor singled and scored in the third inning, doubled home two and scored in the fourth and singled home another run before scoring in the eighth. The 28-year-old extended his hit streak to 11 games with his fifth multi-hit performance during the stretch and is slashing a robust .316/.353/.526 with 11 extra-base hits in 23 contests this month.