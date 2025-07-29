Montas tossed 4.1 innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Montas and Padres starter Dylan Cease (head) engaged in a tight battle early, with each pitcher giving up just one run over the first four innings. The Mets got to Cease for four runs in the top of the fifth, but Montas couldn't hold the lead, giving all four runs (two of which scored following his departure) back in the bottom of the frame. The five runs were the second-most the veteran right-hander has given up through six outings this season. Montas looked to be shaking off rust from a late start to the season by giving up just three runs over 10.2 innings across his previous two starts, but his ERA now sits at an unappealing 5.46 on the campaign overall. His next start is scheduled to take place this weekend against San Francisco.