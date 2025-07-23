Montas (3-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Mets, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Montas set a season high in strikeouts, although the eight hits allowed were also a season most. Four of those eight knocks traveled for extra bases, and the 32-year-old right-hander has been unable to complete six innings in any of his first five starts this year. Montas hasn't established himself as a reliable fantasy option quite yet, posting a 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 25.1 frames, and he'll remain difficult to trust in next week's scheduled matchup in San Diego against the Padres.