Montas (lat) surrendered eight earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 1.2 innings in his rehab start Friday with Triple-A Syracuse.

Montas made the fifth start of his rehab assignment but had his roughest showing yet. He needed 53 pitches just to record five outs and gave up five extra-base hits while also hitting a batter. After tossing 76 pitches in his previous rehab start with Syracuse last weekend, Montas is stretched out enough to be a viable rotation option for the Mets, but the ugly performance Friday means that he'll likely need at least one more outing in the minors to knock off some rust before he returns from the 60-day injured list. Paul Blackburn will get a start Wednesday in place of the injured Kodai Senga (hamstring), but a better performance from Montas his next time out could set him up to take over that rotation spot.