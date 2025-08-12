Manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Montas will move to the bullpen permanently, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Montas' last appearance came out of the bullpen as the bulk reliever behind opener Reed Garrett this past Saturday in a 7-4 loss to the Brewers. Montas allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks across three innings of work in that one, striking out three. Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean are options to start for the Mets this coming Saturday against Seattle.