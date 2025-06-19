Montas (lat) got tagged for five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. He struck out two.

While he did throw 80 pitches (47 strikes) in the longest outing of his rehab stint, Montas didn't exactly look ready to make a contribution for the Mets in the majors. His rehab assignment ends next week however, and unless a new injury restarts the clock, the 32-year-old righty will need to be activated from the IL by June 23. New York will give Justin Hagenman a spot start Friday, but the team hasn't yet decided whether Montas will move into the rotation spot next week, or get some time in the bullpen to try and figure things out. Over six rehab starts and 18.2 innings between High-A and Triple-A, Montas has a 12.05 ERA and 12:10 K:BB, having served up eight homers.