Montas (lat) is set to make a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Syracuse, but it could be his final one with the Mets needing to replace Kodai Senga (hamstring) in the big-league rotation, Will Sammon of the Athletic reports.

Manager Carlos Mendoza downplayed the idea that Montas' recovery would be accelerated in the wake of Senga's injury, however. "The decision with Montas is what's best for Montas," Mendoza said Thursday. "We are not going to rush because of what happened today. If he needs another [rehab start], we will give him another one." The right-hander built up to 76 pitches in his last start for Syracuse on June 8, so if he looks good Friday, it could be enough to convince the team he's ready for his 2025 debut. Montas signed a one year, $17 million contract with the Mets this offseason that included a player option for 2026 after producing a 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 148:66 over 150.2 innings last year between the Reds and Brewers.