Montas has not been throwing and will remain shut down for a significant stretch due to an undisclosed injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It's not yet clear what injury Montas is battling, but whatever it is is apparently serious enough that it could lead to a long-term absence. The Mets should offer more details on the right-hander's condition soon. If Montas needs time on the injured list, it could result in both Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill being part of the Mets' projected six-man rotation.