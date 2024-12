The Mets signed Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Montas held a 4.80 ERA over 30 regular-season starts between the Reds and Brewers in 2024, although he was much better after being sent to Milwaukee in a trade with a 70:25 K:BB across 57.1 innings. The right-hander will turn 32 in March and will fill one of multiple openings in the Mets' rotation.