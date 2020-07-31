Kilome was recalled by the Mets on Friday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has yet to pitch above Double-A and hasn't pitched in any capacity since 2018, missing all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The young righty was at least a moderately interesting prospect prior to his injury, projecting as either a back-end starter or a weapon in relief. His numbers hardly popped off the page at the Double-A level, however, as he posted a 4.08 ERA, a 20.2 percent strikeout rate and a 10.6 percent walk rate in 31 starts. Between the lack of high-level success and his long layoff, expectations should be muted for Kilome for now.