Kilome was placed on the injured list with a split fingernail, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It was announced Wednesday that the team had optioned Kilome to the alternate site. However, he suffered the injury while with the major-league team, meaning he remains with the big-league club for the time being. Kilome has registered a 7.20 ERA with a 1.70 WHIP and an 11:6 K:BB across 10 innings this season.