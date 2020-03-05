Play

Kilome (elbow) tossed a simulated game Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Kilome is healthy again after he was sidelined for the entire 2019 season following Tommy John surgery. The right-hander has already made two appearances for the Mets in the Grapefruit League, covering two frames and giving up two runs on three hits and no walks. The fact that he was used for one inning in both of those outings suggests the Mets likely plan to develop him as a reliever, something that would accelerate his arrival to the big leagues. He'll likely report to Triple-A Syracuse or Double-A Binghamton to begin the season.

