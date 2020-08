Kilome recorded his first career save in Monday's 11-4 win over the Marlins, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks over three innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander wasn't exactly effective, but he closed out the big win in what effectively became a bullpen day for the Mets after nominal starter Robert Gsellman only lasted 1.2 innings. Kilome will likely continue to work in low-leverage spots while he's on the active roster.