Mets' Franklyn Kilome: Opening year at Double-A
The Mets optioned Kilome to Double-A Binghamton on March 6.
Kilome is fully healthy after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2018, but he'll likely face an unspecified innings limit in his return to action this season. The Mets may not even need to monitor his workload all that closely, as the organization could decide to move him into a relief role if they're not confident he has the necessary command or repertoire to handle starting duty.
