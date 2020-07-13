Kilome joined the Mets' 60-man player pool Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Kilome won't be one of the Mets' top options this season, as he's yet to reach Triple-A and had been optioned to Double-A back in March. With no minor-league season this year, Kilome could wind up filling a minor role for the big-league club in the event of an injury crisis, but the team is likely primarily concerned with simply monitoring his development as closely as possible, as he missed the entirety of 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.