Mets' Franklyn Kilome: Rehab progressing well
Kilome (elbow) is progressing well in his rehab from Tommy John surgery in October of 2018, and he is expected to be healthy for 2020, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The 24-year-old has yet to make it past the Double-A level, but he will likely be able to have a full season of work in 2020 barring any setbacks. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Tuesday that he is unsure whether Kilome will serve as a starter or reliever once he returns from his surgery. Kilome recorded a 4.18 ERA with a 125:61 K:BB in 26 starts at the Double-A level in 2018.
More News
-
Mets' Franklyn Kilome: Sent to minors camp•
-
Mets' Franklyn Kilome: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Mets' Franklyn Kilome: Traded to Mets•
-
Phillies' Franklyn Kilome: Strikeouts and walks both high•
-
Phillies' Franklyn Kilome: Bound for Double-A to begin season•
-
Phillies' Franklyn Kilome: Joins 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...