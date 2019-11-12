Kilome (elbow) is progressing well in his rehab from Tommy John surgery in October of 2018, and he is expected to be healthy for 2020, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 24-year-old has yet to make it past the Double-A level, but he will likely be able to have a full season of work in 2020 barring any setbacks. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Tuesday that he is unsure whether Kilome will serve as a starter or reliever once he returns from his surgery. Kilome recorded a 4.18 ERA with a 125:61 K:BB in 26 starts at the Double-A level in 2018.