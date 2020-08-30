The Mets recalled Kilome from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets overhauled their bullpen ahead of the final two games of the Subway Series, moving Steven Matz (shoulder) and Dellin Betances (lat) to the injured list and bringing aboard three fresh arms in Kilome, Drew Smith and Ariel Jurado. If Kilome isn't needed in relief Sunday or in Monday's make-up game against the Marlins, he could be a candidate to make a spot start or to work as a primary pitcher in Tuesday's series opener versus the Orioles. Kilome's previous two appearances with the Mets have come in long relief, with the 25-year-old covering seven innings while giving up four runs on six hits and five walks.