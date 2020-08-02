The Mets optioned Kilome to their alternate training site Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Kilome made his MLB debut in long relief in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Braves, covering four frames and giving up two runs on two hits while striking out five. Given the hefty workload, Kilome wasn't likely to be available out of the bullpen for at least a few days, so he was a logical choice to be bumped off the active roster with the Mets needing a spot for Jared Hughes (illness), who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list.