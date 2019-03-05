Kilome (elbow) was optioned to the Mets' minor-league camp Tuesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Kilome will be sidelined all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, so his assignment to minor-league camp is merely procedural. He could revert to the 60-day injured list at some point in 2019 when the Mets need to open up an extra spot on the 40-man roster.