Mets' Franklyn Kilome: Sent to minors camp
Kilome (elbow) was optioned to the Mets' minor-league camp Tuesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Kilome will be sidelined all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, so his assignment to minor-league camp is merely procedural. He could revert to the 60-day injured list at some point in 2019 when the Mets need to open up an extra spot on the 40-man roster.
