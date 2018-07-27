Kilome was traded from the Phillies to the Mets on Friday in exchange for Asdrubal Cabrera, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kilome looks the part of an innings-eating starter (6-foot-6, roughly 190 pounds) and has power stuff, but inconsistency has plagued him at every minor-league stop, and his shaky command portends an eventual move to the bullpen. He has a 4.24 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and an 83:51 K:BB in 102 innings (19 starts) at Double-A this year. The Mets will undoubtedly continue to develop him as a starter for now, but his most realistic path to fantasy relevance would be as a late-inning reliever.