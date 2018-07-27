Mets' Franklyn Kilome: Traded to Mets
Kilome was traded from the Phillies to the Mets on Friday in exchange for Asdrubal Cabrera, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Kilome looks the part of an innings-eating starter (6-foot-6, roughly 190 pounds) and has power stuff, but inconsistency has plagued him at every minor-league stop, and his shaky command portends an eventual move to the bullpen. He has a 4.24 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and an 83:51 K:BB in 102 innings (19 starts) at Double-A this year. The Mets will undoubtedly continue to develop him as a starter for now, but his most realistic path to fantasy relevance would be as a late-inning reliever.
