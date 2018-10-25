Mets' Franklyn Kilome: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Kilome underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
This is a tough break for Kilome and the Mets, as the 23-year-old -- who was acquired from the Phillies back in July in exchange for Asdrubal Cabrera -- will now be sidelined until the 2020 season. The big right-hander spent all of the 2018 campaign at Double-A, posting a combined 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 125:61 K:BB across 26 starts (140 innings) between Reading and Binghampton.
More News
-
Mets' Franklyn Kilome: Traded to Mets•
-
Phillies' Franklyn Kilome: Strikeouts and walks both high•
-
Phillies' Franklyn Kilome: Bound for Double-A to begin season•
-
Phillies' Franklyn Kilome: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Franklyn Kilome: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Phillies' Franklyn Kilome: Holding his own at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...