Kilome underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

This is a tough break for Kilome and the Mets, as the 23-year-old -- who was acquired from the Phillies back in July in exchange for Asdrubal Cabrera -- will now be sidelined until the 2020 season. The big right-hander spent all of the 2018 campaign at Double-A, posting a combined 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 125:61 K:BB across 26 starts (140 innings) between Reading and Binghampton.

