Peralta (1-2) took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 4-2 to the Cubs, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander was locked in a 1-1 pitchers' duel with Jameson Taillon through five innings, but Peralta ran out of gas with two outs in the sixth, walking two straight batters before getting lifted after 93 pitches (54 strikes) and watching both come around to score. Peralta has allowed three runs or fewer in four straight outings but hasn't been rewarded with a win in any of them as the Mets' offense continues to struggle. He'll take a 4.05 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 26.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Rockies.