Mets' Freddy Valdez: Fast start in DSL
Valdez has gone 5-for-16 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI through four games to begin the season for the Mets' Dominican Summer League affiliate.
One of the big prizes for the Mets among last year's J-2 international class, Valdez is already flashing the impressive power potential that earned him a $1.45 million signing bonus. Still only 17 years old, he should shoot up prospect lists this summer if he keeps making lots of loud contact, and especially if he makes more contact than expected -- his swing could produce a lot of strikeouts down the road, but he's posted a strong 3:2 BB:K in the early going so far.
