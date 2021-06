Valdez has been traded to the Mets as the player to be named later in the three-team trade that sent Andrew Benintendi from Boston to the Mets, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

Valdez was considered a top-20 prospect in the Mets organization. The outfielder's power is considered his top asset at this point, though he'll need to improve his contact tool in order to begin steady progress through Boston's minor-league ranks.