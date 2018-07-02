Mets' Freddy Valdez: Signs with Mets
Valdez agreed to a $1.45 million deal with the Mets on Monday.
Ranked by Baseball America and MLB.com as a top-30 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class, Valdez has a classic right field profile. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, it's no surprise that power will be Valdez's carrying tool. He will probably deal with strikeout issues throughout his career, but when he connects, the ball really carries. Valdez doesn't turn 17 until December, so it will be critical for him to keep his body in check, or else he may end up at first base.
