Bautista was recalled to serve as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Braves, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

He has already been up once this season to add some depth to the bullpen, but will be sent back to the minors after the twin bill. Bautista has a 5.95 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 19.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.