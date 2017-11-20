Mets' Gerson Bautista: Added to 40-man roster
Bautista was added to the Mets' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
The 22-year-old reliever was dealt to the Mets as one of the prospects they received when they sent Addison Reed to the Red Sox. Bautista notched a 1.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14.1 innings at High-A after the trade. He could eventually develop into a high-leverage reliever.
