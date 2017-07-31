Bautista was traded to the Mets by the Red Sox along with Jamie Callahan and Stephen Nogosek for reliever Addison Reed on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Bautista carries a 5.16 ERA with 5.6 BB/9 in 45.1 innings for High-A Salem, but he's also struck out 10.5 per nine and saved four games. At 22 years old, he's a bit old for his level, but the Mets seem content with letting this potentially helpful back-end arm develop, especially since his fastball can touch the high 90s.
