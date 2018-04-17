Mets' Gerson Bautista: Heads to majors
Bautista was recalled from Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.
Bautista has gotten off to a stellar start with the Rumble Ponies, tossing five scoreless innings with an 11:0 K:BB so far. He'll head to the big leagues to offer bullpen help after Monday night's debacle, taking the place of Hansel Robles, who was optioned in a corresponding move.
