Bautista was recalled from Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.

Bautista has gotten off to a stellar start with the Rumble Ponies, tossing five scoreless innings with an 11:0 K:BB so far. He'll head to the big leagues to offer bullpen help after Monday night's debacle, taking the place of Hansel Robles, who was optioned in a corresponding move.

