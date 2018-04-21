The Mets optioned Bautista to Double-A Binghamton on Saturday.

Bautista was recalled from Double-A on Tuesday and allowed two runs on three hits over 2.1 innings. The 22-year-old hadn't pitched above High-A prior to this season, so it's unsurprising at this point to see his first stint in the majors be a short one.

