Mets' Gerson Bautista: Optioned to Double-A
The Mets optioned Bautista to Double-A Binghamton on Saturday.
Bautista was recalled from Double-A on Tuesday and allowed two runs on three hits over 2.1 innings. The 22-year-old hadn't pitched above High-A prior to this season, so it's unsurprising at this point to see his first stint in the majors be a short one.
