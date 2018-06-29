Bautista was sent back down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday Sports reports.

Bautista was recently recalled from the minors but didn't appear in any games for the Mets over his brief stay with the team. He will continue to provide organizational depth at the Triple-A level moving forward, so expect to see him journey back and forth as the club replenishes their relievers over the course of the season.