Bautista was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bautista was added to the Mets' roster in place of infielder Luis Guillorme. Bautista allowed at least one earned run in four of the five games he appeared in with the big club earlier this year, so expect him to be relied on mainly to eat innings in a mop-up role.

