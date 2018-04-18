Mets' Gerson Bautista: Scoreless inning in big-league debut
Bautista allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning during Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.
He was consistently sitting 96-97 mph with his fastball in his MLB debut, and Bautista's first strikeout victim was Ryan Zimmerman. The 22-year-old could develop into a key part of the Mets' bullpen in time, but for now he'll work in low-leverage situations. Considering he hadn't pitched above High-A until this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bautista head back to the minors the next time the team needs fresh arms in the bullpen.
More News
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.