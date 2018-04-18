Bautista allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning during Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

He was consistently sitting 96-97 mph with his fastball in his MLB debut, and Bautista's first strikeout victim was Ryan Zimmerman. The 22-year-old could develop into a key part of the Mets' bullpen in time, but for now he'll work in low-leverage situations. Considering he hadn't pitched above High-A until this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bautista head back to the minors the next time the team needs fresh arms in the bullpen.

