Bautista was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Bautista was the roster casualty needed to clear a spot on the Mets' active roster for Todd Frazier (hamstring), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old has now conceded at least one run in four of his five big-league appearances this season and owns an unsightly 12.46 ERA through 4.1 innings.

