Mets' Gerson Bautista: Sent to minor-league camp
Bautista was optioned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Bautista tossed 5.2 innings over five games this spring, during which he gave up four runs on seven hits and four walks. It remains to be seen where Bautista will open the season, although he's expressed a desire to be assigned to Double-A Binghamton. However, he's yet to pitch above the High-A level, as he threw just 14.1 innings at High-A St. Lucie last season. Over those 14.1 innings (10 games) he gave up just two runs and posted a stellar 20:3 K:BB.
More News
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...