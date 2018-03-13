Bautista was optioned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Bautista tossed 5.2 innings over five games this spring, during which he gave up four runs on seven hits and four walks. It remains to be seen where Bautista will open the season, although he's expressed a desire to be assigned to Double-A Binghamton. However, he's yet to pitch above the High-A level, as he threw just 14.1 innings at High-A St. Lucie last season. Over those 14.1 innings (10 games) he gave up just two runs and posted a stellar 20:3 K:BB.