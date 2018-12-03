Bautista was acquired from the Mets by the Mariners on Monday along with Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn in exchange for Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano and cash considerations, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Bautista reached the majors for the first time in 2018, allowing six runs in 4.1 innings with a K:BB of 3:5. He recorded an unimpressive 5.22 ERA in 39.2 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas, with a 28.1 percent strikeout rate and a 9.4 percent walk rate. He'll likely be fighting for a place in the Mariners' bullpen in 2019 and could be a decent enough middle reliever but is unlikely to be a significant fantasy asset.