Canning (6-3) took the loss in Sunday's game against the Rays. He conceded six runs on four hits and five walks over 4.1 innings with two strikeouts.

Despite not yielding an extra-base hit, Canning allowed a season-worst six earned runs mostly because he issued five free passes, also a season worst. He generated an uninspiring eight whiffs out of his 89 total pitches. After producing a 2.36 ERA across his first 42 frames, Canning sports a 6.08 ERA with a lackluster 21:17 K:BB in 26.2 innings over his last six outings. Things won't get easier for the New York right-hander, as he currently lines up to make his next start at division rival Philadelphia next weekend.