Canning gave up a run on three hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out nine.

The right-hander built up to 71 pitches (45 strikes) in a dominant outing that was blemished only by a Josh Lowe solo shot in the first inning. Canning was never able to reach his potential with the Angels, but he may have figured something out with the help of the Mets' coaching staff. Over 10 Grapefruit League innings he's delivered a stunning 16:2 K:BB, and Lowe's homer was the first run he'd allowed this spring.