The Mets stated after Canning was pulled from Thursday's game against Atlanta in the third inning that he's dealing with a left ankle injury.

Canning collapsed to the ground and had to be assisted off the field by trainers after stepping awkwardly on the mound having completed 2.2 frames. In addition to clarifying that the hurler's injury is to his left ankle, the Mets also stated that Canning will undergo imaging. It's not certain at this point if Canning will have to miss his next start, but it certainly is a possibility given the details of his exit.